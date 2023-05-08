Kroos: “Almost nobody expected us to beat City last year, but we did”

As is always the case before a Champions League match, there was a pre-game player press conference and Toni Kroos was the one selected to speak to the media. Analysing Manchester City in general, Kroos stated: “We’ll need to be solid in defence, as they’re scoring three or four goals every game. They have Haaland, who has 51 goals already this season. But, we have played many matches like this one and I believe in our experience. Almost nobody expected us to beat them last year, but we did. Hopefully we can do so again.”

Kroos on his move to the pivot

Asked about his position on the pitch and the move in recent weeks to play as the pivot, Kroos responded: “I feel comfortable there, even if there is a difference between playing as a No.8 or a No.6. When you play as the No.6, you have to be even more committed in your duels. It’s up to the coach where I play. When I was playing as a pivot against Barcelona and Chelsea it worked out well, but we need to work and defend as a team in any case.”

Kroos on his future

As is the case in every Kroos press conference, the German was asked about his future and if he is going to stay beyond this summer. He replied: “I said a few weeks ago that everything is on the right track. It’s not my job to make things official, but everything is going very well.”

Kroos on the fatigue in the squad

Discussing the physical state of the squad, the midfielder said: “We’re good and can’t look for any excuses. We won’t be tired tomorrow, it’s a Champions League semi-final. But, to have two matches like this in three days isn’t ideal. This has been a long season, different because of the World Cup. They don’t ask the players about the schedule. But, we can’t make excuses.”

Kroos on Vinícius’ yellow cards

Discussing Vinícius high number of yellow cards and the arguments he often gets involved in, Kroos said: “It’s important to keep in mind that he’s still very young. There are situations that he hasn’t experienced a thousand times yet. Sometimes he is provoked and sometimes the referees’ decision-making doesn’t help. He deserves more protection from the referees. Players like him are the ones we want to see on the pitch. But, he has to learn to live with this for the next 15 years and try to remain calm and play his football. He is making such a difference on the pitch this season. It’s not normal to be playing this well all season. Ask any defender and they’ll tell you how hard it is to mark him.”

Kroos on Bellingham

Asked for his thoughts on Jude Bellingham, Kroos simply responded: “That’s a question for the club. To be honest, I haven’t seen enough of Dortmund to talk about him.”