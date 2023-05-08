Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for Tuesday’s crucial clash against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

This is the standard squad list from Real Madrid after Modric’s recovery from injury. The squad is healthy with the exception of Ferland Mendy and Militao will be the other regular starter missing the game with a suspension.

Ancelotti has many options to choose from, especially in the midfield line. It would be a surprise to see him deviating from the Kroos-Valverde-Modric trio that he’s been using over the last few weeks, especially with Rodrygo being as decisive as he was during the Copa del Rey Final.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

