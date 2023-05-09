Daily Thread : May 9th, 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s matchday!

The so expected and exciting match finally arrived.

However, I don’t have such good news for you:

AS agrees and their expected starting line up is probably what most people here expects:

I know Kroos was in the press-conference and talked about being comfortable in the #6 position, but I had (should I still say have?) some hope.

Carlo was asked about Modric, the coach stated he is fine and can play and “when Modric is fine, he will play. So, tomorrow he will play”. Later we asked directly about Camavinga and who will play in the midfield and Carlo answered: “Modric and others”. Then he added about Camavinga:

Camavinga plays as a full-back without the ball. With the ball, his position changes. Sometimes, he is as an interior midfielder, sometimes he is more between the lines. He isn’t a full-back that pushes outside, because in the outside we have Vinicius, who is very dangerous.

Carlo was asked if Guardiola changed City style of play with Haaland:

I think they now are a more complete team than last year. Last year they had a very dangerous forward, Gabriel Jesus, who has distinct characteristics of Haaland. They didn’t change their style, but they are playing more direct or a little more of long balls, because they have a forward in front who has a considerable height. Also behind him they have De Bruyne, so they took more advantage of long balls or winning the second ball. They are team very organized in the back and that manages the ball very well.

Hala Madrid y Nada Mas!