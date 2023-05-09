Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2023 Champions League Semifinals: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Only Militao and Mendy will miss the game for Los Blancos, so Ancelotti will be expected to deploy his favorite lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gundogan, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland.

Rudiger and Alaba will be the chosen ones to stop Erling Haaland, who is capable of single-handedly creating and converting chances for his team. Real Madrid will have to play with discipline and composure if they want to go to Manchester with a lead on aggregate, which would be ideal considering City’s attacking potential at home.

The battle in the midfield could very well be decisive. Manchester City will want to dominate the tempo of the game and that may suit Madrid’s transition offense, but Modric and Kroos will need to turn back the clock once again.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.