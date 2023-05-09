Real Madrid vs Manchester City 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League Semifinals online

Once again, Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League Semifinals. A year ago, Los Blancos went through by completing a historic comeback win in the return leg, but Guardiola’s team has added Erling Haaland and this time the return leg will be played in Manchester.

All things considered, it would be fair to consider City as the favorites to beat Real Madrid and advance to the Final. However, that doesn’t mean that Ancelotti’s men don’t have a good shot at it. Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Carvajal and Alaba have the experience to deliver in key moments, while Rodrygo and Vinicius are in great form right now.

Real Madrid will have to rely on their two young stars to create quality scoring chances and Manchester City’s transition defense could struggle against their dynamic play. Expect a close, quality game decided by whoever is more accurate in front of goal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.