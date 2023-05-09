 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2023 Champions League Semifinals

All set for a crucial match.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City starting XI (TBC): Ederson, Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gundogan, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland.

It will be very important for Madrid to contain Erling Haaland. If Los Blancos can get the lead on aggregate after the 90 minutes, their counterattacking style will be very useful during the return leg in Manchester.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

