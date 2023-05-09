Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI. PLUS: The futures of Messi & Busquets

AUDIO:

Real Madrid’s decision not to go to Cibeles after winning Copa del Rey.

New Amazon football series

Sergio Busquets leaving Barca?

Latest on Lionel Messi

Messi’s father’s statement

How will Barca replace Busquets?

Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Manchester City

Predictions

