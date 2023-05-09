Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI. PLUS: The futures of Messi & Busquets

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Pocast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid’s decision not to go to Cibeles after winning Copa del Rey.
- New Amazon football series
- Sergio Busquets leaving Barca?
- Latest on Lionel Messi
- Messi’s father’s statement
- How will Barca replace Busquets?
- Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Manchester City
- Predictions
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
