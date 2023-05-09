 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI. PLUS: The futures of Messi & Busquets

Kiyan and Diego record a quick one before Real Madrid take the field against Manchester City

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Pocast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid’s decision not to go to Cibeles after winning Copa del Rey.
  • New Amazon football series
  • Sergio Busquets leaving Barca?
  • Latest on Lionel Messi
  • Messi’s father’s statement
  • How will Barca replace Busquets?
  • Reacting to Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Manchester City
  • Predictions
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

