Three Little Birds : 1 June 2023

To Renew or Not to Renew

Real Madrid seem to have little choice but to wait out the contracts of players in order to continue with the reconstruction of the squad. There are 12(including Vinicius) contracts set to expire between now and June 2024. While Kroos signed an extension and others like Nacho and Ceballos may yet sign extensions, Real Madrid will likely have a mass exodus next season give the club does not tend to push players out

️| Real Madrid want to renew Brahim, confirmed. But they will respect his choice, if he wants to leave, he can. They prefer he STAYS. @relevo pic.twitter.com/ZI255V5Y58 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2023

Real Madrid seeking to renew Brahim Diaz probably looking to get into a stronger negotiating position when selling him in the future.

Rumour has it...

️| Odriozola & Real Sociedad are closer than ever to return to each other. The club will do everything possible to get him. @relevo pic.twitter.com/HmJwuobPYN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2023

One of the most decorated players of his generation, Odriozola will leave Real Madrid having achieved success he could have scarcely imagined. Real Madrid will be happy to reduce their wage bill and perhaps make room in the squad for youth players. Odriozola’s depature benefits both sides immensely.

️ @jfelixdiaz: “The tie against Man City has changed many situations at Real Madrid.” pic.twitter.com/nXzNe9gCnw — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2023

Silly season is in full swing now. There will be more nonsense stories than there are people on the planet. The media is running strong offence for Real Madrid as always subtle suggestions about which players should be surplus to requirements and which players should be dying to move to the Bernabeu. One get the feeling the dial will break before the month of June is over.

Javier Zanetti: "Real Madrid want Lautaro Martínez? We don't know anything about it, we're calm. I see him happy with us and I know what he means for Inter." @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/MnKWyxEGoc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2023

Talk about testing the waters, Real Madrid are in mad scramble to replace Karim. Inter would likely sell if the price is right and the player would consider a move if he’s guaranteed to be the starting number 9. This puts Real Madrid in a good position but money talks.

The Bellingham Affair

Kehl

️ Sebastian Kehl (BVB director): "Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid? I expect there will be movement. Everything will be revealed in the near future." pic.twitter.com/lineae3u9U — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 31, 2023

BVB have not said much about the rumours surrounding Bellingham but it is clear they’ve not taken a hard stance against selling the player as we’ve seen them do in the past. Considering the tone last summer when it was unequivocally stated that they would not be selling Bellingham at any price.

