Vinicius will be available against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior rejoined the squad in training this Wednesday and will be available when Los Blancos host Athletic Bilbao next Sunday. Vinicius had been out since the infamous match against Valencia in Mestalla, when he picked up a small knee injury which forced him to miss Madrid’s last two games.

Sunday will be the team’s last match of the 2022-2023 season and Vinicius doesn’t want to miss it. Furthermore, he will definitely receive some love from the Bernabeu faithful after the racist abuse he suffered in Mestalla.

Other than that, there are no significant news from Valdebebas. It will be interesting to see how coach Carlo Ancelotti treats this match considering that some players like Marco Asensio, Nacho or Ceballos could leave the club in the summer. Plus, nobody knows what will happen with Karim Benzema and the offer he received from Saudi Arabia, so this match could be an emotional one.