Luka Modric rejects Saudi Arabia offer and commits to Real Madrid — report

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 37-year-old Croatian, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, has been one of the most influential players in the club’s recent success, winning five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and a Ballon d’Or award.

However, his future at the Spanish capital was uncertain as his contract was due to expire in June 2023. Reports have been heavy in the last 24 hours that Modric has received a highly lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to finish his career there.

But Romano, a well-known football journalist, has dismissed those rumours and confirmed that Modric has already agreed to a new deal with Real Madrid until 2024. He also added that Modric is not worried about the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, who is seen as his potential successor in the midfield.

Modric has been a key player for Real Madrid this season, even at 37. It is unclear what his role will be next season if he does stay on.