Marco Asensio set to join PSG on a free transfer—report

Marco Asensio has decided to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30th, 2023 and will joing Ligue 1 champions, PSG according to a report from The Athletic.

The 27-year-old formed as part of the first team in the 2016/2017 season and quickly amassed a reputation as one of the best young players in the world. Inconsistent form and a serious ACL injury in subsequent seasons saw his projected potential wither, but the hybrid winger / attacking midfielder always found a way to contribute with important goals and assists.

The Spaniard is expected to see a significant wage increase with his move to Paris, going from a €4 million euro salary per year to a €10 million gross annual deal. Aston Villa was reportedly very close to securing Asensio’s signature, but the Parisians have ended up winning the race.

Along with a salary upgrade, Marco Asensio is expecting a bigger on-field sporting role at Paris then the one her currently holds at Real Madrid. Leo Messi is departing PSG, as confirmed this morning by coach Galtier, thus opening a spot on the right wing. After producing his career-best season, Asensio will look to scale new heights in Paris and begin a new career away from the Bernabeu.