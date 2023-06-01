Benzema decides to leave Real Madrid and join Al Ittihad -report

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema has decided to leave the club and sign for Al Ittihad as soon as he becomes a free agent next month, according to reports published on ESPN FC and ESRadio. While it’s true that these reports have not been echoed on neither MARCA nor AS, the writing seems to be on the wall and it looks like Benzema’s tenure as a Real Madrid player has come to an end.

Benzema was offered a two-year contract worth €400 million to move to Saudi Arabia in January, per that same report from ESPN FC. The French attacker thinks it’s time to move on and finish his career in elite football, and while he said many times in the past that he would either retire as a Real Madrid or Olympique Lyon player, the offer from Al Ittihad has made him change his mind.

Benzema’s departure will likely be announced over the next few days so that the Santiago Bernabeu faithful can bid farewell to one of the best players to ever wear the white jersey.