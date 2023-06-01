Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid’s next striker (Mailbag!)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Alphonso Davies

Robert Firmino vs Harry Kane

Dilemma: Short term vs long term signings

Why case to splash big money on Kane

Does the club care about the right back position?

Can Rodrygo Goes be the Karim Benzema replacement?

Thoughts on Joaquin’s retirement

How to learn Spanish

The myth that English players can’t succeed in La Liga

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)