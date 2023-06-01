Benzema about departure rumors: "What people say online is not reality"

Just when everyone thought Karim Benzema was headed to Saudi Arabia as a free agent this summer, the French striker addressed the reports after receiving the MARCA Leyenda award today.

"Why would I talk about the future if I'm here? What people say online is not the real world," said Benzema when asked about his future.

Later, MARCA themselves published another exclusive report saying that Benzema has ultimately decided to stay in the Spanish capital at least until the summer of 2024.

Nothing is official just yet and no other publications have reported that Benzema will stay, but it looks like those informations suggesting that he will play in Saudi Arabia next season were not accurate. If so, Real Madrid will still have to sign a quality replacement, as Benzema just had a mediocre season for his own standards and the team will need some help offensively.