Fran García is back: 10 June 2023

García is official
#FranIsBack pic.twitter.com/Kd4unuxhNO— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 9, 2023
➡️ @Frangarcia_11: Made in #LaFábrica.#FranIsBack pic.twitter.com/9u9ATU6vbF— Cantera Real Madrid (@lafabricacrm) June 9, 2023
García signed a 4 year contract.
The news today:
️♂️ Today’s Real Madrid news round-up:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 9, 2023
• Fran Garcia, official.
• Nacho set to extend (@/FabrizioRomano)
• Havertz interest is NOT over (@/MatteMoretto)
• Real Madrid want Havertz for €50m, Chelsea want €60m + bonuses (@/SPORT1)
• Harry Kane is becoming complicated,… pic.twitter.com/begIX7y03u
Poll
Is Lautaro Martinez Real Madrid quality level?
-
39%
Yes
-
60%
No
New Kit Font Leaked
Real Madrid font that will be used in UEFA Champions League— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 10, 2023
2023-2024. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/67DkkkhCrn
Damn, Benzema is gone :(
Happy Birthday, Carlo!
| Today marks the 64th anniversary of one of the best coaches in the history of Real Madrid and all of world football - Carlo Ancelotti!— La Saeta Rubia (@LSR_RM) June 9, 2023
The only coach in history to win the Champions League 4 times.
The only coach in history to become a champion in all the top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/c7EzrPmOvb
What number would you give to Jude?
The rumor is that the club wants to give the #7, but the player wants #22.
Poll
What number would you give to Jude (if all available)?
-
28%
5
-
6%
7
-
56%
22
-
9%
Other
