 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fran García is back: 10 June 2023

Another Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

García is official

García signed a 4 year contract.

The news today:

Poll

Is Lautaro Martinez Real Madrid quality level?

view results
  • 39%
    Yes
    (11 votes)
  • 60%
    No
    (17 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

New Kit Font Leaked

Damn, Benzema is gone :(

Happy Birthday, Carlo!

What number would you give to Jude?

The rumor is that the club wants to give the #7, but the player wants #22.

Poll

What number would you give to Jude (if all available)?

view results
  • 28%
    5
    (9 votes)
  • 6%
    7
    (2 votes)
  • 56%
    22
    (18 votes)
  • 9%
    Other
    (3 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid