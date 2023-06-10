Fran García is back: 10 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

García is official

García signed a 4 year contract.

The news today:

️‍♂️ Today’s Real Madrid news round-up:



• Fran Garcia, official.

• Nacho set to extend (@/FabrizioRomano)

• Havertz interest is NOT over (@/MatteMoretto)

• Real Madrid want Havertz for €50m, Chelsea want €60m + bonuses (@/SPORT1)

• Harry Kane is becoming complicated,… pic.twitter.com/begIX7y03u — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 9, 2023

Poll Is Lautaro Martinez Real Madrid quality level? Yes

No vote view results 39% Yes (11 votes)

60% No (17 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

New Kit Font Leaked

Real Madrid font that will be used in UEFA Champions League

2023-2024. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/67DkkkhCrn — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 10, 2023

Damn, Benzema is gone :(

Happy Birthday, Carlo!

| Today marks the 64th anniversary of one of the best coaches in the history of Real Madrid and all of world football - Carlo Ancelotti!



The only coach in history to win the Champions League 4 times.



The only coach in history to become a champion in all the top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/c7EzrPmOvb — La Saeta Rubia (@LSR_RM) June 9, 2023

What number would you give to Jude?

The rumor is that the club wants to give the #7, but the player wants #22.