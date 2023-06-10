 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The likelihood of the Kane dealing breaking down

Kiyan and Diego also discuss Real & Barca options: Havertz, Alvarez, Ramos, Gundogan, Amrabat

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast. Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid’s primary concern this summer
  • Tottenham’s strength of position in negotiations in the Harry Kane (potential) deal
  • The proposed “solutions” to not getting Kane
  • Why Kai Havertz is a head-scratcher
  • Julian Alvarez — impossible?
  • Neymar
  • Why there is a real chance the Kane deal breaks down
  • Castilla vs Barca Atletic
  • Is it possible for Barca to get Amrabat AND Gundogan?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

