Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The likelihood of the Kane dealing breaking down

AUDIO

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast. Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid’s primary concern this summer

Tottenham’s strength of position in negotiations in the Harry Kane (potential) deal

The proposed “solutions” to not getting Kane

Why Kai Havertz is a head-scratcher

Julian Alvarez — impossible?

Neymar

Why there is a real chance the Kane deal breaks down

Castilla vs Barca Atletic

Is it possible for Barca to get Amrabat AND Gundogan?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas