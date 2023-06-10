Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The likelihood of the Kane dealing breaking down

AUDIO
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast. Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid’s primary concern this summer
- Tottenham’s strength of position in negotiations in the Harry Kane (potential) deal
- The proposed “solutions” to not getting Kane
- Why Kai Havertz is a head-scratcher
- Julian Alvarez — impossible?
- Neymar
- Why there is a real chance the Kane deal breaks down
- Castilla vs Barca Atletic
- Is it possible for Barca to get Amrabat AND Gundogan?
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
