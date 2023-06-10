OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce return of Brahim Díaz

Real Madrid have officially announced the return of Spanish playmaker Brahim Díaz, who spent the last few seasons on a loan deal with AC Milan.

Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that on Tuesday 13 June, at 12pm (CET) at Real Madrid City, the presentation will take place of Brahim Díaz, who returns to play for our club until 30 June 2027, following his three-season loan spell at AC Milan. During this period he has become a central player for the legendary Italian club. Brahim helped AC Milan become Serie A champions once again in 2022 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

Brahim Díaz has been a Real Madrid player since January 2019 and has already won 1 LaLiga title and 1 Spanish Super Cup with our club, before being loaned out to AC Milan in September 2020. Following the presentation ceremony, Brahim Díaz will appear before the media.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Brahim will be expected to replace Marco Asensio next season, meaning that he could be one of the first players off the bench with a chance of getting quality minutes as a starter in some Liga games.