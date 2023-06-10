 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Thoughts on Bellingham; and Messi going to Miami

Kiyan and Diego discuss the events that led to a rift between Barca and Messi

Dortmund after the last Bundesliga matchday Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Kiyan’s experience with his son at new Spiderman movie
  • Diego’s latest Beyonce experience
  • Lewandowski vs Ibrahimovic *
  • Diego’s thoughts on Bellingham
  • Messi choosing Inter Miami and the shade thrown from both sides *
  • Would it have been a bad idea for Barca to bring him up? *
  • Will Barca improve under Xavi next season?

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

