Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Thoughts on Bellingham; and Messi going to Miami

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Kiyan’s experience with his son at new Spiderman movie

Diego’s latest Beyonce experience

Lewandowski vs Ibrahimovic *

Diego’s thoughts on Bellingham

Messi choosing Inter Miami and the shade thrown from both sides *

Would it have been a bad idea for Barca to bring him up? *

Will Barca improve under Xavi next season?

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas