Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Thoughts on Bellingham; and Messi going to Miami

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Kiyan’s experience with his son at new Spiderman movie
- Diego’s latest Beyonce experience
- Lewandowski vs Ibrahimovic *
- Diego’s thoughts on Bellingham
- Messi choosing Inter Miami and the shade thrown from both sides *
- Would it have been a bad idea for Barca to bring him up? *
- Will Barca improve under Xavi next season?
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
