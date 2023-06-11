CONFIRMED lineups: Castilla vs Barcelona Atlètic; Time, TV channels and how to watch the mini-Clásico online

Real Madrid have published Castilla’s starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona Atlèti in the Segunda División playoffs. After last week’s heavy defeat, Raúl knows that the team must attack to have any chance of promotion. Nevertheless, he doesn’t seem to be making any major changes to the formation, including continuing with three stoppers.

Although the formation is the same, it is surprising to see both Vinícius Tobias and Rafel Obrador left out of the starting line-up. The Brazilian has already been out in the cold for a while, so it was perhaps to be expected that he would start on the bench. However, Obrador has been a bright spot for Castilla this season. Now it will be interesting to see how Raúl sets up the team, especially considering the positions of Pablo Ramón and Peter Federico.

Castilla starting XI: Luis López – Peter Federico, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marín, Marvel, Pablo Ramón – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor, Álvaro Martín – Nico Paz, Álvaro Rodríguez.

On the bench: Lucas Cañizares, Vinícius Tobias, Noel López, Sergio Arribas, Álvaro Leiva, Javier Villar, Iker Bravo, Óscar Aranda, Rafel Obrador, Edgar Pujol, Manuel Ángel, Gonzalo García.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRIMERA RFEF

Date: June 11, 2023

Time: 20:00 CEST, 02:00 pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid, Spain.

Available Streaming: InSports TV, Real Madrid TV*

*Usually only for people living in Spain.