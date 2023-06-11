Brahim Diaz is back: 11 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

OFFICIAL: Brahim Diaz extends with Real Madrid till 2027. ⚪️✍️ pic.twitter.com/WmCNmmkiI6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 10, 2023

He signed a new contract valid until June 2027.

Club official statement:

Real Madrid C. F. announces that on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:00 p.m. in Ciudad Real Madrid, the presentation of Brahim Díaz will take place, who returns as a player of our club until June 30, 2027, after his loan for three seasons at AC Milan. At this stage he has become a fundamental player of the historic Italian team. With Brahim, AC Mílan has once again been Serie A champion in 2022 and has reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season. Brahim Díaz has been a Real Madrid player since January 2019 and has already won 1 League and 1 Spanish Super Cup with our club, before being loaned to AC Milan in September 2020. After the presentation ceremony, Brahim Díaz will appear before the media.

Presentation dates so far are: tomorrow, June 12, at 12:00 the presentation of Fran García, and on June 13, at 12:00, is the presentation of Brahim Diaz.

Will Jude official presentation takes place next week?

More shirt leaks.

LEAKED: Real Madrid’s 2023-24 home kit Champions League & La Liga fonts. pic.twitter.com/7XatE7c3g1 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 10, 2023

Honestly, I like more the current La Liga font number than this upcoming, leaked one.

The official Real Madrid warm-up shirt for the 2023/24 season. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qmYenJgSZJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 10, 2023

A defense signing?

Real Madrid want to strengthen the defence. Reece James and Achraf Hakimi are the two candidates for the right back position. PSG want €80M for the Moroccan.



— @tgm46 pic.twitter.com/pLHzX8iqpq — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) June 10, 2023

At this, this is hardly to believe. Unlikely Real would spend about €80M on a right-back in this transfer window, having Carvajal and Vazquez in the squad.

They make two right backs in the squad. There is also Odriozola, definitely unreliable, but it looks like he isn’t going anywhere. In contrast, we have zero strikers.

Will Modric stay?

Giving credit where it’s due, Juninho told us about this rumor would come strong. Everything about Modric suggest to me that, if there is an Real Madrid offer to another contract (and everything so far indicate the offer is real), he’ll stay.

| The Saudi offer is practically huge and cannot be rejected. Luka Modrić will determine his future within the upcoming days. @miguelitocope pic.twitter.com/ZuPDqa8yD5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 10, 2023

Finally, City wins the UCL

Kudos to City for the UCL winning this season. They made a very good season. Pep Guardiola continues to mention Real Madrid in his UCL related comments: