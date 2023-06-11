Nacho Fernandez confirms contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has publicly confirmed his contract extension with the club, meaning that he will remain in the Spanish capital for the 2023-2024 season. Nacho spoke to TVE and said the following:

“I walk alongside my family and the club. You always receive offers from other clubs but I’ve decided to stay for another year and I’m happy with that decision. I am looking forward to staying in Real Madrid,” said Nacho.

Nacho will be Real Madrid’s captain next year after the departure of Karim Benzema. It’s true that Modric will wear the armband most of the time as Nacho is a role player who rarely gets the chance to start, but it’s certain that he will be proud of being the club’s captain after all the years he spent in the academy hoping to become a player of the first team some day.