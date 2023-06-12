Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: An epic remontada

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

An incredible remontada – when was the last time we saw scenes like this?

Arribas scoring in his return after injury

The players’ pressing and fighting spirit

Raúl’s lineup

The difficulty of Dotor’s goal

Iker Bravo celebrating like crazy against his former club

Raúl commenting that he’s most likely staying

Another Endrick goal

Next opponent: Eldense, a much more experienced side

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)