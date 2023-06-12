 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 12 June 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Castilla v RC Celta B - Primera RFEF Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Sensational from Castilla!!

Remontadas are usually associated with the senior side at Real Madrid Club de Futbol, but Raul’s men showed that it’s in their DNA too coming back from 4-2 behind in the first leg to win 3-0 against Barca Atletic in the Primera Federacion play-offs. Castilla are now one step away from promotion to the Segunda Division. Awaiting them in the final are Eldense, who also came from behind against Celta (4-3 on aggregate). The first leg will be played at home on 18 or 19 June with the second leg away on 24 or 25 June. The game was covered by Ruben Skjerping in a post match article and Managing Madrid Podcast Good luck and Godspeed to Raul’s men.

Meanwhile Endrick doing Endrick things.

On the scoresheet for Palmeiras in back to back games.

