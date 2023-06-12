Daily Thread: 12 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Sensational from Castilla!!

Remontadas are usually associated with the senior side at Real Madrid Club de Futbol, but Raul’s men showed that it’s in their DNA too coming back from 4-2 behind in the first leg to win 3-0 against Barca Atletic in the Primera Federacion play-offs. Castilla are now one step away from promotion to the Segunda Division. Awaiting them in the final are Eldense, who also came from behind against Celta (4-3 on aggregate). The first leg will be played at home on 18 or 19 June with the second leg away on 24 or 25 June. The game was covered by Ruben Skjerping in a post match article and Managing Madrid Podcast Good luck and Godspeed to Raul’s men.

Last week, Barcelona fans insulted Iker Bravo and he told them to keep going.



Today, he comes on and changes the game for Real Madrid Castilla to qualify. pic.twitter.com/aOvDuyNzD8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 11, 2023

Raul: "My future? Raul is Real Madrid, I think I will stay." @RadioMARCA #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 11, 2023

Carlos Dotor after losing the first leg 4-2 against Barça B.



Update: Dotor scored today as Castilla won 3-0 & knocked Barça B out. pic.twitter.com/zrVnp933Cm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 11, 2023

Sergio Arribas with the last minute winner. pic.twitter.com/ZXrMioX82R — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 11, 2023

Highlights and Post Match Celebrations.

RM Castilla celebration after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/OvtMal9Wh8 — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile Endrick doing Endrick things.

On the scoresheet for Palmeiras in back to back games.