Bellingham will miss England’s next two games while rehabbing from knee injury

Jude Bellingham will miss England’s next two games against Malta and North Macedonia as he keeps rehabbing from the knee injury which forced him to miss Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga decider against Mainz, the English National Team announced. Bellingham will still join England’s training camp as their doctors will monitor his rehab process during the next few days.

Borussia Dortmund announced their agreement with Real Madrid for the signing of the British midfielder last week, but Los Blancos haven’t confirmed the transfer via an official announcement just yet.

Real Madrid will surely give Bellingham all the time he needs to recover from this injury, as he will turn 20 years old this month. However, he should definitely be back for the team’s pre-season stage in the United States, which will be very important as he adapts to a new club and a new role for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.