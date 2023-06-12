OFFICIAL: Vinicius gets Real Madrid’s number 7, Rodrygo will wear number 11

Real Madrid have updated their squad on the official website, officially announcing that Vinicius Junior will use number 7 next season while Rodrygo Goes will wear number 11. New signing Fran Garcia was unveiled with number 20.

Both 7 and 11 were available after the departures of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Vinicius and Rodrygo are the team’s most emblematic attackers at the moment so it makes sense that they got the opportunity to wear them.

It will be interesting to see what number Jude Bellingham gets once his signing is officially confirmed by Real Madrid, which should happen soon. Karim Benzema’s number 9 is also available now, but that one should belong to whoever replaces him in the starting lineup next season, given that Madrid still have to sign someone for that spot.

Vinicius and Rodrygo wearing 7 and 11 is the right decision from Real Madrid.