Managing Madrid Podcast: Bonus Mini Mailbag: Bellingham, Camavinga

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:

Did Inter Milan prove that Real Madrid could’ve defeated Manchester City?

What is the best player comp for Jude Bellingham?

Does Fran Garcia’s arrival free up Eduardo Camavinga to play as a full time CM?

Does Bellingham’s arrival force Ancelotti to play a different brand of football?

Is Rodrygo a good temporary (1-year) option for the striker role?

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)