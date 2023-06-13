 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 13 June 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid – Copa de la Reina Final Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

The Saga begins again!!

One fearless blog member called it. “Mbappe rumors are about to explode. Just watch the next couple of weeks”. More from said member - “Our highest earners are gone and I assume the idea is to have some type of Galactico-esque presentation for the opening of the new stadium”. Presenting Lord Juninho of House MODS, the first of his name.

Meanwhile our Cantera product will also be returning!!

The Elite #7 club

