Mbappe tells PSG he won’t extend his contract in 2024 -report

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has told the club that he will not trigger his option to extend his contract for another year in the summer of 2024, which means that PSG will need to sell him this summer if they don’t want to lose him as a free agent in just 12 months. That’s according to several reports from French media like Telefoot, L’Equipe and also The New York Times.

PSG would be open to sell Mbappe this year, per those same reports. However, they will try their best to avoid the possibility of selling the attacker to Real Madrid.

Reports from the Spanish press indicate that Los Blancos will wait for Mbappe and PSG to take the first steps in a potential negotiation process. Signing Mbappe this year will not be cheap neither easy, so Real Madrid fans around the globe should not get their hopes too up until there’s a will from PSG to actually sell the attacker.