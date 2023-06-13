Mbappe wants to sign for Real Madrid this summer -report

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the French club and sign for Real Madrid this very same summer, according to a report published today on French newspaper Le Parisien, who are well connected to PSG.

Mbappe informed his current club that he would not trigger the option to extend his contract past 2024 this week, and it appears that PSG would be open to selling him this summer in order to avoid losing the striker as a free agent. However, it seems unlikely that PSG would entertain any kind of negotiations with Real Madrid considering hwo rocky the relationship between those two clubs is at the moment.

Is Mbappe honest this time? Will PSG offer him yet another lucrative contract extension to make him the world’s highest-paid player and keep him? Will the attacker turn down the money and force his club to negotiate with Real Madrid?

Buckle up, it’s going to be a long summer.