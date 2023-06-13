Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Castilla hype train; Real Madrid Ultras; Cules celebrating Pep; Messi

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- La Fabrica > La Masia?
- Diego’s story about previewing the Castilla vs Barcelona Atletic game
- Iker Bravo
- Barca Athletic’s goalkeeper situation
- The rule that only Socios are allowed to buy tickets to Castilla games
- The Ultras, are they still getting into the stadium?
- UFOs (brace yourselves)
- Why is Diego so excited about Manchester City’s Champions League win?
- Reflecting on City vs Inter
- Final thoughts on Messi going to Miami
- South Beach
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...