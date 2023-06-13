 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Castilla hype train; Real Madrid Ultras; Cules celebrating Pep; Messi

Kiyan and Diego reflect on an eventful weekend

By Kiyan Sobhani
TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRID Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • La Fabrica > La Masia?
  • Diego’s story about previewing the Castilla vs Barcelona Atletic game
  • Iker Bravo
  • Barca Athletic’s goalkeeper situation
  • The rule that only Socios are allowed to buy tickets to Castilla games
  • The Ultras, are they still getting into the stadium?
  • UFOs (brace yourselves)
  • Why is Diego so excited about Manchester City’s Champions League win?
  • Reflecting on City vs Inter
  • Final thoughts on Messi going to Miami
  • South Beach
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

