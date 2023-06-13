BREAKING: Mbappe denies reports about him wanting to leave PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe has denied the recent reports saying that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, saying that he’s happy in Paris and that he will stay there for another season.

MENSONGES…❌

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

Mbappe quoted Le Parisien’s report saying that the attacker wanted to join Real Madrid this summer and wrote the following:

“Lies. They get bigger each and every time. I already said that I will stay in PSG next season, where I’m really happy,” he wrote.

Real Madrid fans around the world were getting their hopes up about the possibility of signing Mbappe this summer, but it looks like it’s not going to happen. Whether that thing changes a year from now or not remains to be seen, but Madrid will have to address the situation with their striker position after the departure of Karim Benzema.

With Mbappe denying these reports this quickly, it doesn’t look like he will force his way out this year.