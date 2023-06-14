Daily Thread: 14 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The frenchman took to Twitter stating “Lies. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy”. Earlier he confirmed that he did send a letter affirming that he has no intention of extending at Paris beyond 2024 and that the board is aware of that since July 15th, 2022. Paris can’t be happy about losing the player for free next year so something’s gotta give. Mbappe is playing his cards smartly as well to show that he is fulfilling his contractual obligations.

Mind boggling figures.

