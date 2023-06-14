 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 14 June 2023

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Brahim Diaz Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Hold your horses!!

The frenchman took to Twitter stating “Lies. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy”. Earlier he confirmed that he did send a letter affirming that he has no intention of extending at Paris beyond 2024 and that the board is aware of that since July 15th, 2022. Paris can’t be happy about losing the player for free next year so something’s gotta give. Mbappe is playing his cards smartly as well to show that he is fulfilling his contractual obligations.

Mind boggling figures.

Would you sign Mbappe for this amount?

Poll

Would you pay 200 Mil Euros to get Mbappe Now?

view results
  • 49%
    Yes. We need the player now and there’s no guarantee we get him later.
    (110 votes)
  • 50%
    No. Amount is way too high. I’ll take my chances with getting him on a free
    (112 votes)
222 votes total Vote Now

Our new number 21.

New kit launch!!

ICYMI: Hey Jude: A visual guide to Bellingham’s rise at Dortmund.

In this high informative article, Mehedi Hassan Pranggon explains through visual stats how Jude Bellingham gradually evolved into one of the best midfielders in the world. Give it a read.

