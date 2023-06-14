Real Madrid launch home kit for 2023-2024 season

Real Madrid have officially launched their home kit for the 203-2024 season. Adidas have decided to feature some details on both yellow and navy blue in this kit.

Llevo tu camiseta, pegada al corazón.

¡Ya está aquí nuestra 1º equipación 2023/24!

Initially, the kit will also feature the FIFA Club World Champions badge, although Real Madrid will lose that one during the Christmas break, right when the new edition of the World Cup ends.

Even though Adidas and Real Madrid have gone away from the club’s most traditional colors in this kit, it’s still a fairly decent one and better than some of the recent designs Adidas have implemented.

This is the start of a new era for Real Madrid, with players like Vinicius and Rodrygo now wearing key numbers 7 and 11 respectively, reflecting the importance they now have within the squad.

The club has not officially unveiled the away and alternate kits and they will do that during the summer.