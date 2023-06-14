OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have announced the signing of British midfielder Jude Bellingham, who will be a madridista for the next six years after Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reached a €103 million agreement for the transfer. Bellingham will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player this Thursday at noon (local time).

Bellingham’s arrival to the Spanish capital will be a nice addition to the team’s midfield line. He will be expected to become an undisputed starter from the get go, although he will be competing with the likes of Kroos and Modric for minutes.

It’s clear that Real Madrid have built their midfield for the future. Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham and Valverde are the cornerstones of the team’s midfield line and they should be more than ready to lead the team for the next decade.

It’s now time for Madrid to focus on the offensive line after the departure of Benzema.

In the meantime, ‘Hey, Jude’.