Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re still talking about Mbappe

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Are we worried about the future of football?
- How far away are we from the first billion dollar contract?
- Is there a big financial gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona?
- 180 for Kylian Mbappe or 120 m for Harry Kane?
- Embarrassing journalism questions about Mbappe
- Thoughts on Gerard Romero’s style of reporting
- Expectations for Barca next season
- Mikayil Faye
- Thoughts on new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs
- And much more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
