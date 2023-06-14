Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re still talking about Mbappe

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Are we worried about the future of football?

How far away are we from the first billion dollar contract?

Is there a big financial gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

180 for Kylian Mbappe or 120 m for Harry Kane?

Embarrassing journalism questions about Mbappe

Thoughts on Gerard Romero’s style of reporting

Expectations for Barca next season

Mikayil Faye

Thoughts on new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

