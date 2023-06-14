 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re still talking about Mbappe

Kiyan and Diego go through a Spanish Football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-FRA-TRAINING Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Are we worried about the future of football?
  • How far away are we from the first billion dollar contract?
  • Is there a big financial gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona?
  • 180 for Kylian Mbappe or 120 m for Harry Kane?
  • Embarrassing journalism questions about Mbappe
  • Thoughts on Gerard Romero’s style of reporting
  • Expectations for Barca next season
  • Mikayil Faye
  • Thoughts on new Bernabeu / new Camp Nou designs
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

