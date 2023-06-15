Las Blancas Podcast: Adios, 2022-23 season!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Las Blancas crew discuss Real Madrid’s 2022-23 season and hand out Managing Madrid awards!

Talking points:

Review of Alberto Toril’s first full season as a manager

Impact of Esther’s departure

Role of Lorena and Claudia Florentina and their subsequent transfers

Player of the season

Most improved player

Breakout star of the season

Best goal of 2022-23 season

Best game of 2022-23 season

Prediction for next season

Answering fan questions

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Willi (@willi_k8)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)