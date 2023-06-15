Las Blancas Podcast: Adios, 2022-23 season!

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR HOUSTON PODCAST
On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Las Blancas crew discuss Real Madrid’s 2022-23 season and hand out Managing Madrid awards!
Talking points:
- Review of Alberto Toril’s first full season as a manager
- Impact of Esther’s departure
- Role of Lorena and Claudia Florentina and their subsequent transfers
- Player of the season
- Most improved player
- Breakout star of the season
- Best goal of 2022-23 season
- Best game of 2022-23 season
- Prediction for next season
- Answering fan questions
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
