Las Blancas Podcast: Adios, 2022-23 season!

Hosts Yash Thakur, Kanita and Willy analyze and recap Real Madrid Femenino’s 2022-23 season.

By Yash_Thakur, kanifroh, and Willikusa
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid – Copa de la Reina Final Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Las Blancas crew discuss Real Madrid’s 2022-23 season and hand out Managing Madrid awards!

Talking points:

  • Review of Alberto Toril’s first full season as a manager
  • Impact of Esther’s departure
  • Role of Lorena and Claudia Florentina and their subsequent transfers
  • Player of the season
  • Most improved player
  • Breakout star of the season
  • Best goal of 2022-23 season
  • Best game of 2022-23 season
  • Prediction for next season
  • Answering fan questions

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Willi (@willi_k8)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

