Daily Thread: 15 June 2023

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

England UEFA Euro Qualifying June Camp Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Hey Jude!!!

Sing it - Na na na nananana, nannana

From Birmingham to the Bernabeu

Take a sad song and make it better...

So what do ya’ll think?

Reminds me a bit of the 11/12 Legendary kit

Reinier Update

Luka Modric and Croatia in the Nations League Final

Modric scored a goal, assisted another and won a penalty. Timeless!!

