Daily Thread: 15 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
Hey Jude!!!
Sing it - Na na na nananana, nannana
We can't wait to see you in action, @BellinghamJude!#HeyJude pic.twitter.com/G9ud7gY3P3— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 14, 2023
From Birmingham to the Bernabeu
Take a sad song and make it better...
June 14, 2023
So what do ya’ll think?
Reminds me a bit of the 11/12 Legendary kit
⚪ It's here and it's perfect - our new 2023/24 home kit is now available!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 14, 2023
@adidasfootball
Real Madrid's new home kit ⚪ pic.twitter.com/sJpcW0sQKq— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 14, 2023
Reinier Update
Real Madrid and Girona are negotiating to extend the loan of Reinier Jesus. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/wKBwHBE20C— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 13, 2023
Luka Modric and Croatia in the Nations League Final
Modric scored a goal, assisted another and won a penalty. Timeless!!
Luka Modrić vs Netherlands pic.twitter.com/svzXcjAmqk— E (@EleModric10) June 14, 2023
