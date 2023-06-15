Managing Madrid Podcast: Jude Bellingham: A Visual Analysis

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Thoughts on Real Madrid’s new kit

Why Jude Bellingham is such an exciting signing

His evolution over the past three seasons

His ball carrying

His progressive passes

His dribbling

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@Mhassanfootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)