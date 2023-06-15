Modric shines as Croatia reaches Nations League final

Luka Modric showed why he is still one of the best midfielders in the world as he led Croatia to a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Real Madrid star scored a penalty in extra time to seal the win for his team, after setting up another penalty and creating several chances throughout the match. He also won the man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

Man of the Match Luka Modric leads his national team to yet another final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WIRjEpU3Ut — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 14, 2023

Modric, the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, played 119 minutes while scoring a penalty deep into extra time. He had the most touches (118) of anyone on the field. He also had two key passes and two tackles.

Croatia, who were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third at the 2022 World Cup, will face either Italy or Spain in the final on Sunday, hoping to win their first major international trophy.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Croatian players, and the legendary Modric even received an ovation from the Dutch fans.

Here is his highlight package on the night: