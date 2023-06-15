 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Modric shines as Croatia reaches Nations League final

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Netherlands v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Semifinal Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Luka Modric showed why he is still one of the best midfielders in the world as he led Croatia to a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Real Madrid star scored a penalty in extra time to seal the win for his team, after setting up another penalty and creating several chances throughout the match. He also won the man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

Modric, the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, played 119 minutes while scoring a penalty deep into extra time. He had the most touches (118) of anyone on the field. He also had two key passes and two tackles.

Croatia, who were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third at the 2022 World Cup, will face either Italy or Spain in the final on Sunday, hoping to win their first major international trophy.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Croatian players, and the legendary Modric even received an ovation from the Dutch fans.

Here is his highlight package on the night:

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid