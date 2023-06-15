Rodrygo gives his thoughts on the Mbappe situation

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has expressed his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and said he would love to play with him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several years, recently revealed that he has not decided on his future and that he is open to new challenges.

The French international’s contract with PSG expires in 2024 and he has not agreed to an extension yet, which has fuelled speculation about his possible departure this summer.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019, said he rates Mbappe as one of the best players in the world and that he would be a great addition to the team.

“For me, 10, because he’s a phenomenon, he’s one of the best players in the world and we know that we need a player there, in the position he likes to play,” Rodrygo told the media today in a press conference while on international duty with Brazil.

“I’d be very excited if Mbappe came, but he has a contract in Paris and we have to respect that.

“The sooner [he joins] the better, but if Mbappe can’t come now, there are other players. Florentino [Perez] and [Carlo] Ancelotti will decide what’s best for Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a big offer for Mbappe this summer, as they believe PSG could be tempted to sell him rather than risk losing him for free in 2024.