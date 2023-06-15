Bellingham will wear number 5 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's new star signing Jude Bellingham will wear number 5 for the team, the club revealed during his unveiling today. Jesús Vallejo was the previous owner of number 5 but he has switched to 24.

Therefore, Bellingham will wear the same number his Real Madrid idol Zinedine Zidane used during his tenure in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting signings Real Madrid have completed in recent years, so it will be very interesting to pay close attention to his performances this season. Still, he's only 19 years old and he's signed a six-year contract, so Bellingham will have time to keep developing and improving as a player in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have their midfield for the future with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham set to control the team's midfield for the next decade.