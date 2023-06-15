Bellingham: “I don’t think about money, I play for the love of the game and have joined the greatest club”

This Thursday was Jude Bellingham’s first day as a Real Madrid player, with the English midfielder presented at Valdebebas in front of club directors, members and legends. As he took to the podium, his first words as a Real Madrid player were: “This is the proudest day of my life. I just want to say thank you to everyone in the room and everyone watching online. There are a lot of people to thank, including Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City, my family. So, thank you very much and Hala Madrid.”

Bellingham on picking Real Madrid

The Englishman then had a press conference, during which he spoke some more about his transfer. The first question asked him why he wanted to join Real Madrid, even though other clubs offered more money. To that, he said: “The reason I said it’s the proudest day of my life is because it’s the greatest club in the history of the game. Not many players have the chance to play at such a club. So, I’m very grateful and thankful to the people who have brought me here and given me this opportunity. Money’s not a big thing for me. I don’t think about money when I make these kinds of decisions. I play for the love of the game. I loved the feeling I got from the club. I told them straight away what I felt about the club. It’s not the case that the other teams were bad or not good, but Real Madrid is the greatest. Of course, I’ve not just come here because of the size of the club, as it’s also the vision of the team. The ideas they presented were good and it’s an opportunity that I thought I couldn’t turn down. The club also showed great respect to my family and didn’t try and manipulate them in any way. It was a seamless process. So I’m just so grateful.”

Bellingham on the moment he decided to join Real Madrid

Following on from that, he was asked what the exact moment he decided to join the club was, to which he said: “I think I’d always been aware of the interest from English teams and so that was pretty normal, but it was a bit of a surprise when my dad sat me down and said there was interest from Real Madrid. I think that was maybe 12 or 15 months ago. When he said that, I had goosebumps. I then had a meeting where they came to my house and I was sold. To be honest, I can’t really remember when that was. But yeah, that was the moment when for me it was definite. I have always been in admiration of the club, watching them win the Champions League. I was at the final when they beat Liverpool and that was another huge factor. But yeah, there’s a load of things really that go into making a decision to join this club.”

Bellingham on saying no to the Premier League

The Premier League was, of course, an option, and Bellingham was asked what his England teammates think of his move. He said: “It was tough, with all of them wanting to see me come back to England and play for their teams, which I really appreciate. It might have been an easier option to go back to England, my native country, and live there and play there in the Premier League. But it’s just I couldn’t turn down Real Madrid. I like the idea of being out of my comfort zone.”

Bellingham on how Real Madrid can help his England career

On the fact he’ll be experiencing yet another new league, he said: “I think from a national team point of view, it means that I’m going to experience playing in Spain. It’s a different culture of football, it’s a different style. It’s nice for me to be able to bring that to my England teammates. Gareth Southgate is someone that I’ve spoken to quite a bit recently, because of obviously the games coming up and myself not being available, and he’s always so supportive. We have a really good relationship. He texted me this morning actually just wishing me well.”

Bellingham on wearing the No.5 shirt

The midfielder was then asked about his shirt number, the No.5. He said: “I’d like to thank Jesús Vallejo for letting me wear the No.5. I had some contact with him to see if it was ok to take it. He was very nice about it, so I’m thankful to him. I’ve always said how much I admire Zinedine Zidane and I’m not trying to be the same as him, as I’m just trying to be Jude, but it is a type of homage to a player I really appreciated growing up. He was the best. I’m trying to just extend the legacy of the number, rather than reach his. I didn’t want to disturb Zidane too much and, if he had let me, I would have probably talked his ear off for three or four hours. He’s an amazing person.”

Bellingham on the pressure of playing for Real Madrid

Discussing the pressure that comes with playing for a club like Real Madrid, he said: “I see it as a brilliant responsibility rather than pressure. So I’ll embrace that. In terms of my maturity, I think when you’re playing in a professional environment and with grown men from the age of 15 or 16 then you learn to grow up fast and understand responsibility sooner. At Dortmund, I’ve been given bigger roles with each year and I’ve adapted well to them because of the teammates, because of my family, because of the coaches. They tell me what it takes to be able to carry this responsibility, so I hope to continue that here.”

Bellingham on the high fee

Asked some more about the pressure, in relation to the high fee, he replied: “It depends what newspaper you read to find the real price. It’s not something I’m concerned about. I’m never really interested in knowing what exactly the fee is. For me, it doesn’t matter how much I’ve come here for, the objective is the same. It’s to win trophies, and it’s to help Real Madrid continue to be the biggest team in the world. I’m a footballer, not a lawyer or an accountant, and my job is to take care of business out on the pitch.”

Bellingham on his style of play

On his style of play as a midfielder, he stated: “I feel like I’m a midfielder that can do a little bit of everything. Whatever the coach wants me to do, I’ll do it. I think probably one of my biggest strengths is that I can give you a wider range of skills and hopefully I can show that in a Real Madrid shirt wherever the coach wants me to play.”

Bellingham on learning from Modrić and Kroos

He explained that he is looking forward to learning from both Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, stating: “The things I’ll gain from Modrić and Kroos will be unbelievable. Their knowledge of the game, the way they play it and their experience will be so great for me and I’ll be like a sponge around them, trying to steal anything they’ve got. They’ll probably be annoyed with me after the first week or so, but I can’t wait to learn from those guys. I think it’s a great squad. From what I’ve heard from everyone in the club, the players are not just good players but great people as well and that’s really important. So, I look forward to linking up with all of them.”

Bellingham on working with Ancelotti

Discussing his new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, the player said: “I’ve had a little bit of contact with him. I think he’s just an incredible coach, with his CV and all the trophies he’s won. For me, it’s a brilliant opportunity to come and learn from one of the greatest coaches ever. So I’m very looking forward to that and very grateful that he wants me in his squad.”

Bellingham on the Kane and Mbappé rumours

Bellingham was asked about both Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé during his introductory press conference. He responded by saying: “As far as the Harry Kane rumours, I can’t comment on that. He’s a world-class player, my captain for the national team, and I love him as a player and as a person. But, it’s not really for me to comment about. It’s the same with Mbappé. I can’t really comment. I don’t know his situation. I’ve seen some of it on the Internet and on Twitter. If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything that you see online is true, so don’t take it word for word. In all honesty, he’s a great player and whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappé? Who wouldn’t?”

Florentino Pérez’s speech about Jude Bellingham

Club president Florentino Pérez also spoke at the presentation, welcoming the new signing as so: “Today is another exciting day for all Madridistas. We always say that a fundamental part of the successes we achieve together is because our players feel with special emotion what it means to be part of Real Madrid. In other words, our players are Madridistas. Today we should feel very proud because one of the best players in the world has joined Real Madrid and he is here with us because he wanted to be here. He could have chosen to go to any of the other big clubs that wanted to sign him, but he decided that his next steps should be taken at the most prestigious club in world football. That is why we welcome Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player.”

The president then turned to the player and continued: “Jude, this is the moment you have been dreaming about for so long. I know how hard you have worked to be part of the club with 14 European Cups. Welcome to Real Madrid. I want to thank you because you have done everything possible so that today you could fulfil your dream. Thank you for being a Madridista and for having the ambition to continue your story at this club that is the most loved and admired but also the most demanding in the world. I’m sure you fell in love with Real Madrid, like so many others, as you saw the five Champions League titles we won in the past 10 seasons. Those comebacks and finals show our values of hard work, self-improvement, companionship, respect, humility, solidarity and never giving up. You come to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, a club we respect and have a friendship with. There, you were named Player of the Season in a competition as good as the Bundesliga. You have achieved records and numbers that show you are a player of extraordinary class, one destined to bring us Madridistas a lot of joy. Jude, today you begin the most exciting adventure of your life at Real Madrid.”