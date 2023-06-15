Vinicius Jr asked to lead special anti-racism committee by FIFA

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been chosen by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to lead a special anti-racism committee made up of players who will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football.

The Brazil forward, who has been subjected to 10 reported incidents of racist abuse this season in LaLiga, met with Infantino on Thursday in Barcelona, where the Brazil national team is preparing for a friendly match against Guinea on Saturday as part of an anti-racism campaign led by the Brazilian FA (CBF).

Infantino told Reuters that he asked Vinicius to lead the group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.

“I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world,” Infantino said.

“There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough.

“We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it.

“We need harder punishments. We can’t tolerate anymore racism in football. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it.”

Infantino has asked Vinicius to lead a 'special FIFA anti-racism committee'.



Infantino said he expects the committee to present its first report and recommendations by the end of this year.

“I’m confident that this committee will make a positive impact and bring real change to football. We have a great group of players who are committed and passionate about this cause,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to protect the dignity and the rights of everyone involved in football. Racism has no place in our sport or in our society.”