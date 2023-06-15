Fernando Morientes: “Harry Kane would be my choice for Real Madrid’s No.9”

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has given his opinion on the club’s transfer targets this summer, saying he would like Harry Kane to replace Karim Benzema and that Jude Bellingham is a great signing for the future.

Morientes, who won three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, spoke to the media after the presentation of the agreement between LaLiga and Avery Dennison for the new season.

He said he thinks Kane would adapt well to Real Madrid’s style of play and give them instant performance.

“Seeing the football scene, I like Harry Kane for Real Madrid’s No.9, because of his instant performance. Although there are some players, like Eden Hazard, who have not succeeded. Kane would be for the present,” Morientes said.

“I think he would be the most suitable striker for Real Madrid’s No.9 position after Benzema’s departure. A farewell that will also make the Brazilians, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, take a more important and decisive role. I want them to maintain their progression. When you are young, you always have ups and downs in your career,” he added.

Morientes also praised the signing of Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. He said he was impressed by the 19-year-old’s maturity and quality, and that he expects him to become a key player for the club in the future.

“Bellingham is a great signing for Real Madrid. He is a very young player but he has shown a lot of personality and quality in Germany and with England. He can play in different positions in midfield and he has a lot of potential,” Morientes said.

“He is a very intelligent player, he knows how to read the game and he has a lot of energy. He can also score goals and provide assists. I think he will be a very important player for Real Madrid in the next years. We have to be patient to see his progression,” he added.