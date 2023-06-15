Kylian Mbappé states his intention to stay at PSG and denies Macron’s influence

Kylian Mbappé has made an attempt to put an end to the speculation about his future by stating that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Mbappé spoke at a press conference on Thursday while on international duty with France. He said he was happy and proud to continue his adventure with PSG, where he has won five Ligue 1 titles and reached the Champions League final in 2020.

Mbappé also dismissed the rumours that French President Emmanuel Macron had intervened to persuade him to stay at PSG, saying that Macron had no influence on his career choices and that he respected him as the head of state. “

“What influence does the President have? On my career today, in 2023, none. He wants me to stay in Paris, my objective is to stay. We’re on the same wavelength,” Mbappe told the media.

“Am I going to leave PSG? I’ve already answered, I’ve said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that’s my only option at the moment. I’m ready to come back when pre-season resumes.

“I didn’t think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone.”

This saga may well be long from over yet. Mbappe’s comments now put pressure on PSG, as the club reportedly don’t want to lose the French star for free and would rather sell him this summer.