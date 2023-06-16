Daily Thread: 16 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Big shoes to fill Jude. Welcome JB5!!

️ Jude Bellingham: “It’s amazing, to carry on the legacy of one of my favorite players.” pic.twitter.com/ackpkqM4u3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 15, 2023

It’s Spain vs Croatia in the Nations League Final.

- 84’ Joselu replaces Morata

- 88’ Joselu scores & sends Spain to the final



⚪️ His Real Madrid announcement could be next week. pic.twitter.com/eoXe7NtHEN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 15, 2023

Still need that number 9.

Squad is slowly coming together. 14 is also available which could very well go to Joselu.