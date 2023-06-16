Real Madrid to complete Joselu signing after FIFA break -report

Real Madrid will complete the signing of Espanyol striker Joselu Mato as soon as the current FIFA break ends, according to a report published on Relevo. Madrid will sign Joselu on a loan deal after Espanyol’s relegation to Segunda Division, and the plan is to announce that signing next Monday, per that same report.

Joselu scored the game-winning goal for the Spanish national team against Italy last night, clinching Spain’s presence in the Nations League’s Final against Croatia. He kept Espanyol’s hopes of staying in Primera all season long and his return to Real Madrid is well-deserved.

Still, it’s clear that Real Madrid should still try to sign some quality attackers. Joselu is a solid backup and he could play relevant minutes off the bench in La Liga all season long, but Madrid will need more production if they want to compete for all three titles next season.