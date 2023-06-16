Joselu: “Modric has shown values in football that represent us all.”

Spain striker Joselu spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Nations League final against Croatia on Sunday. The 33-year-old, who scored the decisive goal against Italy in the semi-final, talked about his admiration for Luka Modric, his imminent move to Real Madrid and his dream of playing for his boyhood club.

Joselu, who has scored three goals in three games for Spain, said that he is looking forward to facing Modric, who he considers an “example” for him and for many other players.

“Modric is a player who has shown some values in football that represent us all. He is a legend and a role model for me and for many people. He has a lot of ambition despite his age and he is an example for all the kids and for everyone. I hope to learn from him in the final,” Joselu said.

The Espanyol forward also hinted that he is close to joining Real Madrid this summer, after having an impressive season with the Catalan club, where he scored 16 goals in La Liga.

“About the rumors, now I want to focus here on the Nations League, we’ll talk when it is over. Starting Monday. Let’s see what happens. Yesterday was a very nice day”.

Joselu will try to continue his scoring streak on Sunday, when Spain face Croatia in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam. The winner will lift their first trophy in this competition.