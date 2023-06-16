Managing Madrid Podcast: New UCL format; Bellingham Presser

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR HOUSTON PODCAST
On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:
- Does the new Champions League format benefit or hinder Real Madrid?
- Do we lack veterans next season?
- Who is the next ambassador of the club?
- Who are the best looking Real Madrid players?
- Which former Real Madrid players would we like to see win the Champions League?
- Is Kyle Walker a realistic signing?
- Thoughts on the CWC badge placement on new kits
- Biggest difference between Toni Kroos and Xabi Alonso in the DM role
- Most underrated 3-peat player?
- Jeremy Doku
- Jude Bellingham’s stance on Zinedine Zidane
- The Kylian Mbappe questions during the player presentations
- Are we worried about the lack of aerial threat in attack next season?
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)
