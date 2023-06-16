Managing Madrid Podcast: New UCL format; Bellingham Presser

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Does the new Champions League format benefit or hinder Real Madrid?

Do we lack veterans next season?

Who is the next ambassador of the club?

Who are the best looking Real Madrid players?

Which former Real Madrid players would we like to see win the Champions League?

Is Kyle Walker a realistic signing?

Thoughts on the CWC badge placement on new kits

Biggest difference between Toni Kroos and Xabi Alonso in the DM role

Most underrated 3-peat player?

Jeremy Doku

Jude Bellingham’s stance on Zinedine Zidane

The Kylian Mbappe questions during the player presentations

Are we worried about the lack of aerial threat in attack next season?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)