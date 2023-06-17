Daily Thread: 17 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
All is apparently not well behind the scenes.
Carlo Ancelotti is afraid that he will be forced to say in pre-season like "We're happy with what we have", "We don't need a striker." @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/i24Y6zhYaR— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023
Ancelotti is worried that Real Madrid will put all their focus on Mbappé just for Joselu to be the only signing. @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/6gJi8TgJjB— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023
⚪️ Real Madrid’s summer market:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 16, 2023
✅ Jude Bellingham
✅ Fran Garcia
✅ Brahim Diaz
⏳ Joselu
❌ Karim Benzema
❌ Marco Asensio
❌ Mariano
❌ Eden Hazard
Rate the business so far out of 10? pic.twitter.com/FFzLwip6Dw
Ceballos Renewal Update.
Per AS Dani Ceballos is signing a 3-year contract extension with Real Madrid.
️| Dani Ceballos agreement with Real Madrid to extend: here we go soon! @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/btvOop7df4— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023
How many do you recognise?
Real Madrid Castilla 2011-12 was stacked. pic.twitter.com/U8vjJQtx7Q— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 16, 2023
