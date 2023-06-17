Daily Thread: 17 June 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

All is apparently not well behind the scenes.

Carlo Ancelotti is afraid that he will be forced to say in pre-season like "We're happy with what we have", "We don't need a striker." @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/i24Y6zhYaR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023

Ancelotti is worried that Real Madrid will put all their focus on Mbappé just for Joselu to be the only signing. @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/6gJi8TgJjB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023

Rate the transfer window so far.

Poll What grade would you give this transfer window so far? A

B

C

D and lower vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D and lower (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

⚪️ Real Madrid’s summer market:



✅ Jude Bellingham

✅ Fran Garcia

✅ Brahim Diaz

⏳ Joselu



❌ Karim Benzema

❌ Marco Asensio

❌ Mariano

❌ Eden Hazard



Rate the business so far out of 10? pic.twitter.com/FFzLwip6Dw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 16, 2023

Ceballos Renewal Update.

Per AS Dani Ceballos is signing a 3-year contract extension with Real Madrid.

️| Dani Ceballos agreement with Real Madrid to extend: here we go soon! @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/btvOop7df4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2023

How many do you recognise?